MP Board Result 2023 latest updates: MPBSE class 10th, 12th results expected today at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 07:39 AM IST

File photo

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to declare the result of Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 result 2023 anytime soon. According to the reports, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared by today, April 29, 2023. However, no official announcement of the MP Board is out yet. Once declared, candidates can check MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on the official websites  mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

 

