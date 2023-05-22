MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 10th, 12th results expected this week at mpresults.nic.in

File photo

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 Result 2023 anytime soon. According to the reports, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared this week. However, no official announcement of the MP Board is out yet.

Once declared, candidates can check MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE conducted the Madhya Pradesh board exam for Class 12 from March 2 to April 5, MPBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 1 to March 27.

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Websites to check MPBSE result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th/12th Result 2023: Steps to check result