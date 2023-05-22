Search icon
MP Board Result 2023: Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 10th, 12th results expected this week at mpresults.nic.in

MPBSE conducted the Madhya Pradesh board exam for Class 12 from March 2 to April 5, MPBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 1 to March 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare the Madhya Pradesh MP Class 10, and MP Class 12 Result 2023 anytime soon. According to the reports, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be declared this week. However, no official announcement of the MP Board is out yet.

Once declared, candidates can check MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Result 2023 on the official websites mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE conducted the Madhya Pradesh board exam for Class 12 from March 2 to April 5, MPBSE Class 10 exams were held between March 1 to March 27.  

MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Websites to check MPBSE result

  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 10th/12th Result 2023: Steps to check result

  • Visit the official website of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in.
  • click on the “Download MPBSE Class 10th/12th result 2023” link
  • On the login window, enter your roll number and other required information
  • MP Board 10th Result 2023′ and ‘MP Board 12th Result 2023’ will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the result and take a print out for future reference

