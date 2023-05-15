Search icon
MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th to be declared today, know how to check scores

Once released, students can check the result on the official website of the board i.e. rskmp.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 07:10 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Board to release the result of MP Board class 5 and class 8 results today (May 15). The results will be announced in a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Once released, students can check the result on the official website of the board i.e. rskmp.in.

The results will be announced today at Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Institution at 12.30 pm. As per reports, over 24 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams.

MP Board Results 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website–rskmp.in
  • Click on the respective school type and your User ID and password
  • MP Board mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the same
  • Take a printout for the future references

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE to declare the MP Board Result 2023 date, time soon on mpresults.nic.in. As per the reports, MP Results for both Classes 10th and 12th will be declared this week. 

