MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th DECLARED, know how to check scores

Students can check the result on the official website of the board i.e. rskmp.in. As per reports, over 24 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Board has released the result of MP Board class 5 and class 8 results today (May 15). The results were announced in a press conference by the School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar. Students can check the result on the official website of the board i.e. rskmp.in. As per reports, over 24 lakh students have appeared for the MP Board Classes 5th and 8th board exams. This year, over 76.09% of students pass Class 8. 

Best-performing districts
Shahdol – 90.2%

Jabalpur – 89.3%

Indore – 89%

Chambal – 87.8%

Narmadapur – 84%

MP Board Results 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website–rskmp.in
  • Click on the respective school type and your User ID and password
  • MP Board mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
  • Check and download the same
  • Take a printout for the future references

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE to declare the MP Board Result 2023 date, time soon on mpresults.nic.in. As per the reports, MP Results for both Classes 10th and 12th will be declared this week. 

