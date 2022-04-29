Headlines

Education

Education

MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE to declare class 10th, 12th results TODAY at 1pm, get direct link here

MP Board Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce MP Board Results 2022 today at 1pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 29, 2022, 07:54 AM IST



MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to declare MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 today. MP Board Result 2022 will be declared on April 29, 2022 (today) at 1pm. 

Also Read: MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE class 10th 12th results date, time released

Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Also, MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Students can download these mobile apps available on Google Play.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard

  • Visit the official website to check Madhya Pradesh Board class 10th, 12th exam results 2022 at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth
  • MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen
  • Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards,
  • Take a printout for further reference

