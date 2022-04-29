MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE to declare class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to download marksheet

Picture Credit: IANS

MP Board Results 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to declare MP Board 10th 12th results 2022 today. MP Board Result 2022 will be declared on April 29, 2022 (today) at 1pm.

Also Read: MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE to declare class 10th, 12th results TODAY at 1pm, get direct link here

Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in. Also, MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be checked through MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. Students can download these mobile apps available on Google Play.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard