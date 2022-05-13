Search icon
MP Board Result 2022: Class 5th and 8th result declared, check direct link, pass percentage

MP Board 5th and 8th results 2022 have been released by the Principal Secretary of School Education Rashmi Arun Shami at 3 pm today.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 05:21 PM IST

MP Board Class 5th and 8th Results 2022 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh government at 3 p.m. on May 13, 2022. Candidates can check the results at rskmp.in by entering the overall ID on the State Education Center Portal.

This year, the pass percentage is comparatively higher for rural students in both the classes 5th and 8th in comparison to the urban students. 

The pass percentage for Class 5th is 90.01 per cent. Whereas for class 8th is 82.35 per cent.

The female students have performed than the male students for MP Class 5, and 8 exams. The re-exams for Class 5 and Class 8 will be held for the failed students again. The exams are likely to be held between July 4 and July 9, as per officials.

MP Class 5th and 8th Result 2022: steps to download

Go to the official website at rskmp.in

Click on the result link available on the homepage,

Enter your credentials and log in

Your result will appear on the screen check

Keep the hard copy for future reference.

