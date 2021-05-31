MP Board Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board declares Class 9 and class 11 result, direct link here

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has declared the result for the Class 9 and Class 11 exams on Sunday (May 30). The result can be checked through the official website, vimarsh.mp.gov.in. MP Board class 9 and class 11 Results 2021 have been declared on the basis of the revision examination held in November 2020 and half-yearly examinations conducted in February 2021. According to the report, the Madhya Pradesh board has considered the best among the two examinations.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department had cancelled the class 9, class 11 annual exams due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. The result is declared on the basis of internal evaluation criteria.

How to check MP Board class 9, class11 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link available on the homepage- “MP Board Class 9th, 11th Result 2021”.

Step 3: Enter the district, block, school, class and captcha code to log in.

Step 4: Check and download MP Board class 9 and class 11 Result 2021.

Step 5: Take a print for future reference.

MP Board Class 9 and class 11 Result 2021 direct link: Click Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to conduct the MP Board class 12 exam in the first week of June. State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has informed through his social media that a decision will be taken soon regarding class 12 examinations keeping both the health and safety of the candidates in mind.