MP Board HSSC Result 2021: MPBSE class 12 result to be declared shortly - How to download marksheet

MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 Live updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to announce MP Board Class 12th Result 2021 today (July 29). MPBSE MP Board Class 12 result will be declared shortly at 12 noon. Candidates can check their results through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in, mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Around 8 lakh students are waiting for MP Board Class 12 results 2021. Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examinations were scheduled to be held in April but were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to which, the students will be promoted on the formula of 30:30:40. If any students who get unhappy with the evaluation process will be able to give special exams in September.

The MP board has already declared the Class 10 result on July 14. This year, 3,56,582 students have got the first division against 3,42,390 in last year.

How to check MP Board Class 12 Result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official websites - mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in and click on the result link.

Step 2: Candidates will need to provide their roll number and application number and then press submit button.

Step 3: The MP Board Class 12 results will be on your screens.

Step 4: Download a copy of the result and keep it with you for future reference.

Last year the MP Board Class 12 results were declared on July 27. In 2020, a total of 69% of the students in Class 12 were declared successful. Meanwhile, in 2019, 72.37% of students were successful in the 12th examination with 2,56,226 students getting a first-class.