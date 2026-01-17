MP Board Exams 2026: Class 10th, 12th admit card released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, check how to download hall ticket

MPBSE has released Class 10 and 12 board exam admit cards for 2026. Students must carry a printed hall ticket to the exam. Principals can download admit cards using school IDs. Exams begin February 10 for Class 12 and February 13 for Class 10, covering regular and vocational subjects.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for 2026. Eligible students are required to carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the examination hall, as entry without it will not be permitted. The admit cards are available on the official MPBSE portal at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

How Schools Can Download Admit Cards

School principals are responsible for downloading the admit cards using their unique school ID. Once downloaded, these hall tickets must be distributed to students before the exams commence.

Steps to check and download the MP Board Class 10 and 12 admit cards are as follows:

Visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 admit card 2026 link on the homepage. Select the exam type and enter the required login credentials. Click on the login button to access the admit card. Download and print the admit card. Distribute the printed admit cards to students.

MP Board Class 10 Exam Schedule 2026

The Class 10 examinations are scheduled to begin on February 13, 2026, with Urdu as the first subject. Other key subjects include English (17 February), Sanskrit (19 February), Mathematics (24 February), Science (27 February), Social Science (2 March), and Hindi (6 March). Practical and vocational subjects like Painting, Tabla, Computer, and NSQF subjects are also included in the schedule.

MP Board Class 12 Exam Schedule 2026

The Class 12 exams will start on February 10, 2026, with English, followed by major subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Political Science, Accountancy, and Sociology on subsequent dates. Practical and skill-based subjects, including AI, Physical Education, Home Science, Drawing, and Gayan Vadan, are also included, with exams continuing until March 7, 2026.

Important Instructions for Students

Students must ensure that the admit card contains correct details such as name, roll number, and exam centre. Any discrepancy should be reported to the school authorities immediately for correction. Additionally, students are advised to check the subject-wise exam dates carefully and plan their preparation accordingly.

With the release of the admit cards, students and schools are now preparing for one of the most important academic milestones of the year. Adhering to the guidelines and carrying the printed hall ticket is crucial to avoid last-minute issues during the board examinations.