MP Board Exams 2022 Class 9, 11 datesheet released on mpbse.nic.in - IMPORTANT things students must note

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has released the date sheets for Class 9 and Class 11 exams on the official website – mpbse.nic.in, along with the official social media handles of the education department. The MP Board Exams 2022 for Class 11 and Class 9 are scheduled to begin on March 15 and March 16, 2022, respectively and will continue till April 12 and April 13, respectively.

MP Board Exams 2022: Important things students must keep in mind

All exams for Class 9 and Class 11 will be held from 8:30 am to 11:30 am.

All students are instructed to be in the examination hall by 8 am as after 8:15 am, no student will be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Students must wear their masks for the duration of the examination and after. Seating will be arranged in a manner so that it adheres to social distancing norms. Students must also always carry hand sanitisers with them.

In case any government or public holiday is declared during the examination timetable, the exams will continue as mentioned. Additional time and writing facility will be provided for 20 minutes per hour to disabled students of all categories.