MP Board Exams 2021 cancellation? Latest updates class 10, 12 students must know

Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Amid a rise in Coronavirus cases, the Madhya Pradesh board exams 2021 for classes 10 to 12 are likely to get postponed to June. As of now, the MPBSE board exam 2021 is scheduled to begin from April 30 for class 10 and from May 1 for class 12. There are many reports about a proposal that has been sent to the CM's office for the postponement of the board exams. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the postponement of the MP class 10, 12 board exams.

Recently, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, in a press conference had said that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is becoming dangerous. So, it would not be easy to conduct the MP Board Exams 2021 in such a situation.

The education minister had also informed that from April 17, there would be no time limit for the practical exams. Students can give practicals as per their convenience in 2 or 3 days till May 15, 2021.

On April 6, the Madhya Pradesh government had given students of classes 9 to 12 the option to choose the mode of their exams amid rising COVID-19 cases. Students will have the freedom to opt for online or offline exams, as per their choice. This rule will be applicable for final exams for classes 9 and 11 and pre-board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The MP School Education Department on March 30 had decided to keep all schools in the state up to class 8 shut till April 15 due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

On April 10, the state government decided to extend the lockdown in several cities till April 19 and directed all government schools and hostels to remain closed till further notice.