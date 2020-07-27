MP Board Class 12th Result 2020: Khusi Singh becomes state topper, girls bag top 5 ranks

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the results of the MP Board Class 12 exams today at 3 pm on the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check results on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

According to the latest updates, Khushi Singh from Reva has topped the Class 12 exams. She was followed by Madhulata and Nikita who secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

The top five positions have been secured by girls in MP Board Class 12 exams. The top five are...

Khushi Singh

Madhulata Silawat

Nikita Patidar

Riyanshi Shakyawar

Nirali Sharma

Stream wise toppers list

Anushka Gupta is a science topper in Biology group. She has scored 490 out of 500 marks.

Mufeel Arwiwala is Commerce topper as she has scored 487 marks out of 500.

Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra have become Science toppers as both have scored 495 out of 500.

In general, girls have outperformed boys in the MPBSE Class 12 exams, with 73.40% of girls clearing the exam successfully, as opposed to 64.66% of boys doing so.

A total of 68.81% of students have cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. This is less than that of last year's when the pass percentage was 72.37%

Along with the official site, results can also be checked on the following websites.

mpbse.mponline.gov.inresults.gov.in examresults.net indiaresults.com

Steps to check MP Board Class 12th Science/Arts/Commerce Exam Results:

Step 1. Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link - 'MP Board class 12 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

Earlier this month, the results for MP Board class 10th Result 2020 were released on July 4.