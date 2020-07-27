MP Board Class 12th Result 2020 declared @mpbse.nic.in; Khushi Singh tops exam, 68.81% students pass

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared results of the MP Board Class 12 exams on Monday (i.e. July 27) at 3 PM. According to the latest updates, Khushi Singh from Reva has topped the Class 12 exams.

She was followed by Madhulata and Nikita who secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

In general, girls have outperformed boys in the MPBSE Class 12 exams, with 73.40% of girls clearing the exam successfully, as opposed to 64.66% of boys doing so.

A total of 68.81% of students have cleared the Class 12 exam successfully. This is less than that of last year's, when the pass percentage was 72.37%

The results were declared on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MPBSE will declare the result at 3 PM, according to the official notification of the Madhya Pradesh board

Along with the official site, results can also be checked on the following websites.

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

results.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Steps to check MP Board Class 12th Science/Arts/Commerce Exam Results:

Step 1. Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link - 'MP Board class 12 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

Earlier this month, the results for MP Board class 10th Result 2020 were released on July 4.

MP board high school result for Class 10 was prepared on the papers that were conducted before the lockdown.

Hemant Sharma, director of the MP Board (Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh) had informed that the results for MP Board Class 12 may be out in the third week.

This time, the results for Class 10 were declared before Class 12.