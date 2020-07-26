MP Board Class 12 Results to be declared on Monday; check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) is likely to release the results of Class 12 on Monday (July 27).

The results will be declared on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

It is being said that MPBSE will declare the result at 3 pm.

Along with the official site, results can also be checked on the following websites.

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

results.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

Steps to check MP Board 12th Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website - mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the result link - 'MP Board class 12 results'

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number and click 'Submit'.

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Around 8.5 lakh students sat for the class 12 exams.

Earlier this month, the results for MP Board class 10th Result 2020 were released on July 4.

MP board high school result for Class 10 was prepared on the papers that were conducted before the lockdown.

Hemant Sharma, director of the MP Board (Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh) had informed that the results for MP Board Class 12 may be out in the third week.

This time, the results for Class 10 were declared before Class 12.