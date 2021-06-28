MP Board Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh announces class 12 evaluation criteria, check details

MP Board Class 12 Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced the evaluation criteria of MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 on the basis of which Class 12 students would be assessed following the cancellation of MPBSE Board Exams due to COVID-19.

The MP Board on June 2 had cancelled Class 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Evaluation criteria for class 12

The Board said that Class 12 students' results will be declared on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10. All students, who had earlier registered for their board exams, will be promoted using this method, an official statement said.

If a student wants to improve the result status, they can appear in the exam at a later date.

"Class 12 marks will be determined on the basis of best of five marks obtained in various subjects of Class 10," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Schools to not reopen on July 1

Schools in Madhya Pradesh that were scheduled to open on July 1 after summer vacations will now open at a later date after consultation with the Centre, other states and experts, the Chief Minister said.

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations of ministers to prepare a strategy to fight COVID-19, Chouhan said studies will continue through online mode and television broadcasts.

"Schools will not reopen in the state from July 1. Studies will continue through online platforms and TV broadcasts. The decision on opening schools will be taken after discussing with the Centre, other states and experts," the CM said.

MP Board Class 12 result date

The MP board class 12 result 2021 date will be announced soon. The Supreme Court of India had last week directed all the states to formulate evaluation criteria for Class 12 students in 10 days and announce their results by July 31. Though the MP board has not announced the Class 12 result date, it is expected by July 31.