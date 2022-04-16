MP Board class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE likely to release result date soon, list of websites to check

File photo

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare MP Board 10th 12th Results 2022 soon. According to media reports, MP Board Result 2022 is likely to be declared by April 25, 2022. However, MPBSE has not announced any official release date for Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result 2022. Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022: List of websites

Once declared, the result will be available on -- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in websites.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard