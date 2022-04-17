MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE likely to declare result by THIS date, know how to download scorecard online

File photo

Lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) to release MP Board 10th 12th Results 2022 soon. As per media reports, MP Board Result 2022 is likely to be declared by April 25, 2022. However, there is no official answer to student’s ‘MP Board result kab aayega' question as MPBSE has not announced any official date for Madhya Pradesh Board 10th 12th result 2022.

Once released, MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

A total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022. MP Board 10th 12th exam 2022 was held between February and March. The students can check the steps to download MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2022 on the official websites.

As per the new marking scheme, 80 marks are for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are allotted for practical and project works.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How to Download Scorecard