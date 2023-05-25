Search icon
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 shortly: How to check marksheet via Digilocker

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be declared shortly at the official website-- mpresults.nic.in. In case of delay, candidates can check the result via Digilocker, see here how.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Board Result 2023 will be declared shortly on the official website. Students will be able to check their MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 from the official website-- mpresults.nic.in, one released.  As per reports, the State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the results via a press conference at 12:30 PM. A total of 18 lakh students have registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in Madhya Pradesh 2023.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Websites to check 

  • mpresults.nic.in
  • mpbse.nic.in

Once the result is released, candidates may face a delay in checking the MP Board class 12 result 2023 due to heavy traffic. Hence, candidates can check the MP Board Class 12 Result 2023 via Digilocker too. 

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker App with your registered Username and Password.
Step 2: Enter your Aadhar Number process
Step 3: Select 'Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE)' from the drop-down, 
Step 4: Enter your MPBSE exam 2023 details and the MP Board result will be displayed on the screen. 

Read: MPBSE MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Madhya Pradesh class 10th, 12th Results shortly

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to check via official website

  • Visit the official website -- mpresults. nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

