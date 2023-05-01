Search icon
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Know how and where to check

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023 is expected to be out soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 01, 2023, 05:59 AM IST

MP Boad Class 10, 12 Result 2023| Photo: PTI

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the MP Board Exam 2023, will be able to check their result at the official website-- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

However, no official announcement has been made by the MP Board yet. Going by previous years' trends, it is expected that the MP Class 10, 12 Board Result 2023 will be declared shortly. 

This year, the MP board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 1 to March 27 and the Class 12th examination from March 2 to April 5, 2023. More than 19 lakh children appeared in the board examination. 

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to apply 

  • Go to the official website -- mpresults. nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the exam result link for Classes 10, 12.
  • Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth.
  • Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

