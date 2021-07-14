MP Board 10th Result 2021 to be declared shortly - Websites to check, direct links here

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 today at 4 pm.

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 today at 4 pm. The MP School Education Minister will declare the results at a press conference. Students who registered themselves for the Class 10 MP board exam 2021 can check the result through the official site of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in, once declared.

How to check MPBSE class 10 result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘MP Board class 10 result 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details as mentioned on the MPBSE class 10 admit card

Step 4: MP class 10 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the MPBSE class 10 result 2021

Direct links to check MP board 10th result 2021:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to check MP board 10th result 2021 on mobile app

The MPBSE Class 10 results will be declared soon. Apart from the official websites and SMS facility, students can check the MP board 10th results 2021 on mobile app. To download the MP Board app, the candidates can search for an "MPBSE" application on Google Play.

After downloading the MPBSE mobile app, the candidates need to tap on, "Know Your Result." Then enter your roll number and application number. After that, tap on, "Get Result".

MP board results will also be available on unofficial websites, which students may use if they are unable to access the official ones. However, they are advised to visit an official website later when it is available and verify their results.

Around 11 lakh students had registered this year for the MP board class 10th exam. The MP board exam 2021 for both Classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in the state due to Covid-19.