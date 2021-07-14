MP Board 10th Result 2021 to be declared shortly - Websites to check, direct links here

Headlines

Pak vs Nep Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Nepal

Miss World 2023 to be held in Kashmir, details inside

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa on being playing Pak General in both hits: 'Main ghar pe bhi vardi...' | Exclusive

'My numbers are slightly...': Rohit Sharma talks about playing high-risk game in ODIs ahead of Asia Cup

Himachal Pradesh: IAF evacuates 1,330 people, airdrops 45 tons of essential items

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ahead of Asia Cup & World Cup 2023, Sunil Gavaskar points out most important factor for India

Pak vs Nep Asia Cup 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Nepal

Hema Malini calls OTT 'time pass', says it can't match films like Gadar 2 and Pathaan: 'People love to see...'

 11 Bollywood actors who are trained in martial arts

Foods to avoid with curd 

Hindi idioms inspired by your favourite foods 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Ahead of Asia Cup & World Cup 2023, Sunil Gavaskar points out most important factor for India

Big Blow to Team India as KL Rahul rules out from first two Asia Cup 2023 matches

DNA | Unraveling scammers' software-assisted 'Tatkal' ticket scams

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa on being playing Pak General in both hits: 'Main ghar pe bhi vardi...' | Exclusive

Hema Malini calls OTT 'time pass', says it can't match films like Gadar 2 and Pathaan: 'People love to see...'

Amid love jihad debate, Naseeruddin Shah reveals wife Ratna Pathak Shah never thought of converting: 'Mazhab kaise...'

HomeEducation

Education

MP Board 10th Result 2021 to be declared shortly - Websites to check, direct links here

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 today at 4 pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 today at 4 pm. The MP School Education Minister will declare the results at a press conference. Students who registered themselves for the Class 10 MP board exam 2021 can check the result through the official site of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in, once declared.

How to check MPBSE class 10 result 2021

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘MP Board class 10 result 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details as mentioned on the MPBSE class 10 admit card

Step 4: MP class 10 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the MPBSE class 10 result 2021

Direct links to check MP board 10th result 2021:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

How to check MP board 10th result 2021 on mobile app

The MPBSE Class 10 results will be declared soon. Apart from the official websites and SMS facility, students can check the MP board 10th results 2021 on mobile app. To download the MP Board app, the candidates can search for an "MPBSE" application on Google Play.

After downloading the MPBSE mobile app, the candidates need to tap on, "Know Your Result." Then enter your roll number and application number. After that, tap on, "Get Result".

MP board results will also be available on unofficial websites, which students may use if they are unable to access the official ones. However, they are advised to visit an official website later when it is available and verify their results.

Around 11 lakh students had registered this year for the MP board class 10th exam. The MP board exam 2021 for both Classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in the state due to Covid-19.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

KD Live and KD Publication Join Forces to Launch BPSC Program and "Golden Book"

From digital gold to FD: 5 unique gift ideas for your sister on Raksha Bandhan

Wordle 801 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 29

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on Sunny Deol-starrer beating Pathaan at box office: 'Iske numbers real hain, fake nahi'

Naseeruddin Shah reveals he initially didn't like working on Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: 'I was into method acting...'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE