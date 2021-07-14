MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Direct link activated, check here

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the MP Board Class 10 result 2021 today. Students who registered themselves for the Class 10 MP board exam 2021 can check the result through the official site of MPBSE -- mpbse.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

As per the latest stats of MP Board Class 10th result 2021, 100% students have been declared pass.

No merit list to be released this year

As class 10 board exams were cancelled and students will be evaluated based on an alternative marking scheme, the MPBSE will not release any merit list. No students will be failed this year. All students will be promoted to class 11.

How to check MPBSE class 10 result 2021 online

Step 1: Visit the official portal of MPBSE, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘MP Board class 10 result 2021’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details as mentioned on the MPBSE class 10 admit card

Step 4: MP class 10 result 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the MPBSE class 10 result 2021

Direct links to check MP board 10th result 2021:

How to check result via app

Apart from the official websites and SMS facility, students can check the MP board 10th results 2021 on mobile app. The result is available at MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app. The students can download it from Google Playstore.

Step 1: Visit play store in your android phone

Step 2: Type any of the app mentioned above, and download

Step 3: Open the app, enter your mobile number

Step 4: Enter roll code/roll number and code

Step 5: Result will be available

MP Board Class 10 Result 2021 passing criteria

In order to pass in MPBSE class 10 exams, students need 33 per cent marks in every subject. Along with this, students will also need to score 33 per cent as the aggregate score. This year, the MPBSE class 10 result will be calculated on the basis of alternate evaluation criteria devised by the board.

Around 11 lakh students had registered this year for the MP board class 10th exam. The MP board exam 2021 for both Classes 10 and 12 were cancelled in the state due to Covid-19.