Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely in parts of UP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi between July 31 to August 3

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy monsoon alert for many states for today, July 31. The flash flood situation brought on by the constant rain has caused complete chaos in a number of areas of India.

Mumbai and Jaipur trying to restore the transportation system, and the weather department has issued an alert warning that heavy to extremely heavy rains is possible over many regions.

in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi: Light showers are expected till August 3.

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Bihar Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to have heavy rainfall and thunderstorm this week.

According to the IMD weather update, Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over Arunachal Pradesh on August 2 and 3 as well as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between August 1 and August 3. Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra will all get significant rains.

As a result of the increased water levels in the Yamuna River caused by the heavy rainfall and the water released from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage, Delhi is also under a serious flood threat. As the monsoon rains down, images and video of flash flood situations are coming from virtually every region of the country.