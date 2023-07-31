Headlines

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

‘Reason why he is visiting so many countries…’: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav takes a dig at PM Modi

NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Maharashtra, check state-wise registration dates, MBBS seats

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: Class 10, 12 compartment results expected this week

Kalki 2898 AD: Nag Ashwin using viewer reviews to rework Prabhas-starrer's VFX after Adipurush fiasco? Details inside

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

Real names of Indian actors you didn't know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

OMG 2: CBFC suggests Akshay Kumar's Lord Shiva character to be changed? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcard Aashika Bhatia evicted within two week, Manisha Rani beats her by 70% votes

Education

Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

Light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely in parts of UP, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi between July 31 to August 3

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy monsoon alert for many states for today, July 31. The flash flood situation brought on by the constant rain has caused complete chaos in a number of areas of India. 

Mumbai and Jaipur trying to restore the transportation system, and the weather department has issued an alert warning that heavy to extremely heavy rains is possible over many regions. 

in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi: Light showers are expected till August 3. 

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Bihar Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to have heavy rainfall and thunderstorm this week. 

According to the IMD weather update, Isolated very heavy rainfall is also possible over Arunachal Pradesh on August 2 and 3 as well as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between August 1 and August 3. Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra will all get significant rains. 

As a result of the increased water levels in the Yamuna River caused by the heavy rainfall and the water released from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage, Delhi is also under a serious flood threat. As the monsoon rains down, images and video of flash flood situations are coming from virtually every region of the country. 

