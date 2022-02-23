ModiJiHelpBoardStudents2022 trends on Twitter as lakhs of students push against offline board exams

Soon after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking the cancellation of the CBSE, CISCE, state, and NIOS board exams 2022 for class 10 and 12 students in offline mode, students across the country came together to push back against this decision.

Students of class 10 and 12 started tweeting at Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the hashtag #ModiJiHelpBoardStudents2022, which now has over 4 lakh tweets and is trending nationwide. Twitter got flooded with requests of students to cancel the offline exams for board students.

While some students are asking the authorities to conduct the CBSE and CISCE board exams 2022 in an online mode, some are asking CBSE to postpone the board exams altogether. Some students have also asked the board to consider alternate assessment methods for the exams.

One student wrote on Twitter, “Even, the Honourable Supreme Court is facing Connectivity Issue, then how can we expect quality education in last 2years in online mode? It's my kind request to SC & PM, give justice board students, their concerns are genuine & generous.”

Another student argued, “As per the survey conducted yesterday night on board exam where 2.15 lakh students took part till now Only 7% students want offline exam Rest 93% wants online exam and internal assessment.”

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar and comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar dismissed the plea for the cancellation of offline board exams, saying that such a petition creates “false hope” and “confusion” for all students.

The SC bench said, “This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing.” It further added, “Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs.”

The plea filed by activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and others was seeking the cancellation of class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The plea sought an alternative evaluation method by the educational boards or the conduction of exams online.