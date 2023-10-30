Model-turned-IAS officer, gave up Miss India dream to crack UPSC, her AIR was...

This IAS officer is a former Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand. Know her journey of becoming an IAS officer from a lucrative model.

UPSC is considered the most intellectually challenging and demanding exam. People who even prepare for the civil services exam are some of the sharpest minds of the country. There is a belief that only a certain kind of people think of preparing for the UPSC Civil Services exam such as engineers, doctors, and humanities students with a greater understanding of social subjects.

Nobody thinks that anyone from the entertainment industry would ever try and crack the UPSC exam. Well, to the surprise of many, IAS Taskeen Khan is a live example of beauty with brains.

Taskeen Khan is a former Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand. She was a model and quit her Miss India dream to crack the UPSC exam. Taskeen Khan has a huge following on social media and is renowned for her mimicry skills. She is both gorgeous and supremely intelligent.

IAS officer Khan appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exams three times but was faced with failures. She kept on studying harder and cracked the UPSC exam on the fourth attempt in 2020 with an All India Rank of 736.

She wanted to pursue her modelling career after school but due to financial constraints, she chose a different path and dedicated all her time and effort to UPSC preparations. She stands as a huge inspiration to all the people who doubt themselves. In an interview, Khan admittedly said that she was not the best student, 'academically' but excelled in sports.

