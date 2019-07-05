MLSU B.A. 2019: results released for third year students, check @ mlsu.ac.in.

Mohanlal Sukhandia University(MLSU) released the Bachelor of Arts(B.A) third-year examination result on June 4. Candidates can check their results on the official website- mlsu.ac.in.

MLSU released the results for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) first-year results on July 1, 2019.

Candidates can check their result by logging on to the official website and entering their roll no.

Steps to check the results:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- mlsu.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the link 'B.A. Third Year Examination Result.'

Step 3. Enter the roll no.

Step 4. Click on 'Get Result'.

Step 5. B.A. Third Year result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out for future reference.

About MLSU:

Mohanlal Sukhandia University was established in 1962 which caters to the needs of higher education in Southern Rajasthan. With more than 2.25 lakh students, Mohanlal Sukhadia University is NAAC accredited 'A' grade state University. It has 60 affiliated colleges from districts of Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Sirohi.