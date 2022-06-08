Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi hands certificates to Parul University’s international students

The 25th of May began with a great inspiration at the Parul University campus. Graduates were waiting in anticipation to celebrate their pre-convocation as annually waiting for the convocation ceremony disadvantages the returning to their home countries. The celebration began with a procession that welcomed the honorary guest, Ms Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe, and Miss South Africa 2019, the University's president Dr. Devanshu Patel, the Vice president Dr. Parul Patel Dr. M N Patel Provost, Dr. H.S. Vijayakumar. The central auditorium was filled with over 420 international students anticipating receiving their certificates ranging from Diplomas, bachelors, Masters, and Doctoral studies. The students hail from the diverse disciplines of the University, including Engineering, Medicine, Law, Nursing, and Fine Arts Business, among many others.

Zozibini Tunzi, with her inspirational voice, shared life-lasting words with all the students who were present for the celebration. In her speech, she shared that " taking chances on yourself is one of my favourite things to say, do something big, incredible and different. I became the first black Miss South Africa in the pageant history to compete with my natural hair, I did not listen to the no’s, but I waited until I received that one yes that ultimately crowned me as Miss South Africa, so I wanted to share this lesson that you should embrace your uniqueness because that is what will make you stand out, by doing that you will be able to become who you want to be".

"Life and time are two of the most important things; we should befriend our challenges because they help us to become better than we were yesterday, not forgetting the essence of time; today, as you step out of this University, I want you to value time and what you will spend your time doing to contribute to the success of your family, society, country and the vast world”, said Dr Devanshu Patel. On this occasion, the University was together with the world in celebrating Africa Day, and the convocation and chief guest, an icon of Africa, lit up the flames of the continent as she handed the certificates to the graduates.

The longest-reigning Miss Universe, in line with her passion for women empowerment and community development, Miss Tunzi visited Madheli village, where she met the young girls of this over 100-year-old school, along with the women of the village. She also went on to distribute sanitary kits to the women and children of the village.

