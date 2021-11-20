Ministry of Defence (Navy) Recruitment 2021: Apply for 275 posts at apprenticeshipindia.org - Check important dates

The Ministry of Defence (Navy) is inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Apprenticeship India on apprenticeshipindia.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 275 posts of Apprentice in Naval Dockyard Apprentice School. The last date to apply is December 5, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have SSC/Matric/ Std X with 50 per cent marks and should have an ITI certificate with 65 per cent marks.

Selection Process: The selection process is based on a written exam and interview. A call letter for a written examination will be issued to all candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Written examination would be objective type consist of 50 questions (Mathematics 20, General Science 20, General Knowledge 10), with each question carrying one and a half (1½) marks. Candidates in the order of merit of written examination would be called for interview in various reservation categories and trades. The interview is based on the technical skills of the Candidates in their respective trade. Candidates finally selected in interview will have to undergo a medical examination.

Important Dates

Last date to apply: December 5, 2021

Last date to send filled up application: December 14, 2021

Written examination for all trades: January 27, 2022

Declaration of result: January 29, 2022

Date of Interview: January 31, February 1, 2 and 3, 2022

Medical examination: February 7 to 15, 2022