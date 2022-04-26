Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for various posts, check expected salary, steps to apply

File Photo

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture has invited applications from candidates for the posts of Consultant, Technical Assistant, and Programmer.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.nfsm.gov.in. A total of 13 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply is April 30, 2022.

Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Consultant: 3 posts

Technical Assistant: 9 posts

Programmer: 1 post

Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Consultant

Master’s degree in Agronomy/ Agriculture Extension/ Soil Science/ Plant Breeding/ Crop Improvement/ Plant Protection/ or any other agricultural subject/ or M Tech in Agricultural Engineering or another discipline of agricultural sciences having at least 8 years of field experience in Crop Production/ Mechanization or working as Technical Assistants at National Level and State/ District Consultant. Doctorate Degree holders in the field of Agricultural Sciences may be given preference.

Programmer

Candidate should have a Master's degree in Computer Application (MCA) from recognised university/ institutes with 2 years of experience in Govt. project in Asp.Net and SQL server.

Technical Assistant

The candidate should have a Master's degree in Agronomy/ Soil Science/ Agriculture Extension/ Plant Breeding/ or any other Agriculture subject with specialisation in management of field crops.

Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Salary expectation

Consultant: Rs 68,000

Technical Assistant: Rs 47,500

Programmer: Rs 42,500

Ministry of Agriculture Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Interested candidates can check the selection process details and age limit to apply via the official notification link.