Michigan Academy Is Your Best Bet for Sustainable Self-Development

Headlines

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

HomeEducation

Education

Michigan Academy Is Your Best Bet for Sustainable Self-Development

Michigan Academy has become a top name in the space. It is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the best holistic development platforms worldwide.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2021, 11:26 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Self-development has recently become a rage. People are no longer satisfied with just their university degrees. They strive to become better versions of themselves and grow holistically. This has given rise to several self-growth platforms around the world. However, it is often difficult to choose from a vast pool of institutes and organizations claiming to make self-growth easier. It is important for people to discover an institute that offers opportunities for sustainable growth. One such institute is Michigan Academy that has become a top name in the space. It is rapidly gaining recognition as one of the best holistic development platforms worldwide.

David Michigan, the founder of Michigan Academy, is an expert at subjects related to self-development. This is because he has worked hard to become a successful actor, model, and fitness enthusiast. He has also researched extensively in this field.

Michigan Academy follows a simple approach of letting people lead their transformations. David says that no one can transform anyone. The desire and the spark needed to come from within. David also admits that Michigan Academy started as an experiment, but it achieved outstanding success and thus became his passion. David and his team work hard to facilitate a safe space for people to feel comfortable to open their hearts and interact. He says that inner and outer growth begins with self-discovery, and their platform makes it possible for them to discover their shortcoming and strengths.

Students proudly regard Michigan Academy as one of the best places that focus on overall growth. They say that the academy equipped them to deal with topics and issues that went ignored during school and college. Students also have great things to say about large volumes of authentic and verified content available on the portal.

The content covers topics like nutrition, diet, physical training, exercise postures and routines, recovery, mental health, etc. All the course contents are designed around health and well-being. They inspire students to make little changes to ensure better health. The fitness section is very popular among fitness enthusiasts.

The increasing complexities in the world are making it imperative for people to focus on their mental health. The portal is a great repository of well-researched content about topics related to a person’s emotional and mental health. It also offers support to people struggling with issues like depression, anxiety, or OCD. Apart from offering researched content, mental support, and guidance, Michigan academy also encourages people to seek support from a healthcare practitioner. David says that over the years, reducing the stigma around mental health issues has become one of his major goals.

The academy also believes that mental and physical health falls in place if all the aspects of life are sorted. Thus, Michigan academy offers courses and content on topics related to travel, lifestyle, and personal finance.

The academy has helped transform many students and is revered as one of the best self-growth academies in the world.

 

 

-Brand Desk Content

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Apple iPhone 12 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Nothing Phone (2) India sale, over Rs 38,000 off

    'I have heard enough falsehoods': Zeenat Aman recalls 'cruel statements' about her

    One mistake destroyed this actress' career, missed chance to be Salman Khan's heroine, can you identify her?

    Meet actress who faced discrimination at home, was banned from standing on terrace, picking up phone

    Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram join Khalsa Aid to help flood victims in Haryana, distribute food, water and other essentials

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

    In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

    Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

    In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

    In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

    MORE