MHT MBA CET 2022 provisional merit list RELEASED at mba2022.mahacet.org.in, get direct link here

MHT MBA CET 2022 provisional merit list: Candidates can submit their grievances if any till October 16 by 6 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:45 PM IST

MHT CET 2022 provisional merit list for MBA/MMS has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell (Maharashtra). Candidates can check the Provisional merit list on the official website, mba2022.mahacet.org.in.

Candidates can also submit their grievances by October 16 by 6 pm, if any. Final Merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on the website on October 19. The online submission and confirmation of the options form of CAP Round-1 will be conducted between October 20 and October 25.

MAH CET 2022 Provisional Merit List: How To Download

  • Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in
  • On the homepage, click on the MBA/ MMS link
  • On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the provisional merit list for MBA admission link
  • Download and take a printout of MAH CET provisional merit list

provisional merit list for All India Candidates: direct link 

provisional merit list for Maharashtra State candidates: direct link

MAH MBA/MMS CET Counselling Dates 2022

MAH CET provisional merit list: October 15, 2022

MAH CET counselling final merit list: October 19, 2022

Display of provisional category-wise seats: October 19, 2022

Web options form for CAP round 1: October 20 to 25, 2022

Display of provisional allotment CAP round 1: October 28, 2022

Reporting to institute CAP round 1: October 20 to 31, 2022

