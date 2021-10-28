MHT-CET Result 2021: 28 students score 100 percentile in PCM, PCB - Check toppers list here
A total of 28 candidates have scored 100 percentile in both PCM and PCB groups.
MHT-CET results 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Results have been announced on Wednesday (October 27). A total of 4,14,968 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which 28 students have emerged as toppers with 100 percent percentile in both PCM and PCB groups. In PCM, a total of 11 students have scored 100 percentile and in PCB a total of 17 candidates have got 100 percentile.
The MHT CET 2021 exam for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups were conducted between September 20 and October 1.
MHT CET was conducted as a centre-based online test. The candidates who appeared in the exam for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra will be able to check and download the result soon.
The MHT State CET cell conducted MHT CET for PCM and PCB group students on October 9-10due to heavy rains in Maharashtra later. The result can be downloaded from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the result, candidates have to log in to the website with the roll numbers.
Here is the list of MHT CET toppers 2021 for PCM and PCB mentioned below.
MHT CET 2021 Toppers- PCM
Chiknis Tapan Avinash: Kolhapur
Vedant Vikas Chandewar: Nagpur
Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh: Mumbai Suburban
Harsh Shah: Mumbai City
Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai: Mumbai Suburban
Sugadare Sachin Ganesh: Satara
Pajai Sneha Raosaheb: Amravati
Neeraja Vishwanath Patil: Mumbai Suburban
Mehta Aditya Narbdeshwar: Pune
Khandelwal Janam Rameshbhai: Thane
Krisha Rakesh Shah: Mumbai Suburban
MHT CET Toppers 2021- PCB
Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah: Nanded
Ainwale Aniruddha Arunrao: Nanded
Rajveer Lakhani: Mumbai Suburban
Kalyani Kudalkar: Mumbai Suburban
Prajakta Dattatray Kadam: Pune
Ashani Joshi: Nagpur
Patil Mohit Jitendra: Nashik
Zope Sarvesh Ajay: Jalgaon
Thorat Adarsh Vishnu: Sangli
Krishnapriya R Namboothiri: Mumbai City
Prachi Sunil Dhote: Akola
Benake Shubham Sadashiv: Pune
Kalale Jenika Ramkishan: Lature
Maurya Nikita Phoolchand: Thane
Nair Gayathri Sethumadhavan: Thane
Raut Dnyaneshwari Santoshkumar: Pune
Tanvi Santosh Gahukar: Akola