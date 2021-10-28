MHT-CET Result 2021: 28 students score 100 percentile in PCM, PCB - Check toppers list here

MHT-CET results 2021: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET) Results have been announced on Wednesday (October 27). A total of 4,14,968 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of which 28 students have emerged as toppers with 100 percent percentile in both PCM and PCB groups. In PCM, a total of 11 students have scored 100 percentile and in PCB a total of 17 candidates have got 100 percentile.

The MHT CET 2021 exam for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups were conducted between September 20 and October 1.

MHT CET was conducted as a centre-based online test. The candidates who appeared in the exam for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra will be able to check and download the result soon.

The MHT State CET cell conducted MHT CET for PCM and PCB group students on October 9-10due to heavy rains in Maharashtra later. The result can be downloaded from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. To access the result, candidates have to log in to the website with the roll numbers.

Here is the list of MHT CET toppers 2021 for PCM and PCB mentioned below.

MHT CET 2021 Toppers- PCM

Chiknis Tapan Avinash: Kolhapur

Vedant Vikas Chandewar: Nagpur

Vinchhi Dishie Dipesh: Mumbai Suburban

Harsh Shah: Mumbai City

Maknojia Arsh Ajijbhai: Mumbai Suburban

Sugadare Sachin Ganesh: Satara

Pajai Sneha Raosaheb: Amravati

Neeraja Vishwanath Patil: Mumbai Suburban

Mehta Aditya Narbdeshwar: Pune

Khandelwal Janam Rameshbhai: Thane

Krisha Rakesh Shah: Mumbai Suburban

MHT CET Toppers 2021- PCB

Ayman Fatema Mohd Amjadullah: Nanded

Ainwale Aniruddha Arunrao: Nanded

Rajveer Lakhani: Mumbai Suburban

Kalyani Kudalkar: Mumbai Suburban

Prajakta Dattatray Kadam: Pune

Ashani Joshi: Nagpur

Patil Mohit Jitendra: Nashik

Zope Sarvesh Ajay: Jalgaon

Thorat Adarsh Vishnu: Sangli

Krishnapriya R Namboothiri: Mumbai City

Prachi Sunil Dhote: Akola

Benake Shubham Sadashiv: Pune

Kalale Jenika Ramkishan: Lature

Maurya Nikita Phoolchand: Thane

Nair Gayathri Sethumadhavan: Thane

Raut Dnyaneshwari Santoshkumar: Pune

Tanvi Santosh Gahukar: Akola