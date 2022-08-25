MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here

MHT CET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH M.ARCH and MAH MHMCT has been declared today at the official website-- mahacet.org. Candidates who appeared for the MAH MARCH and MAH MHMCT entrance exams can now check their results online. MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MArch and MAH MHMCT exams have been declared today along with the scorecards.

MAH MARCH, MAH M.HMCT Results 2022: How to check

Visit the official website-- mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that read, 'MAH-MARCH 2022 score card' and 'MAH-MHMCT 2022 score card'

A new page will open

Enter the required login credentials

Your MAH MARCH and MAH MHMCT score cards will be displayed on your screen

Download and keep a copy of your these MHT CET results here.

