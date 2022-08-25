Search icon
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here

MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH and MAH MHMCT has been declared at the official website-- mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

MHT CET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH M.ARCH and MAH MHMCT has been declared today at the official website-- mahacet.org. Candidates who appeared for the MAH MARCH and MAH MHMCT entrance exams can now check their results online.  MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MArch and MAH MHMCT exams have been declared today along with the scorecards. 

MAH MARCH, MAH M.HMCT Results 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website-- mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on the link that read, 'MAH-MARCH 2022 score card' and 'MAH-MHMCT 2022 score card'
  • A new page will open 
  • Enter the required login credentials
  • Your MAH MARCH and MAH MHMCT score cards will be displayed on your screen
  • Download and keep a copy of your these MHT CET results here.

