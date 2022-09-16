Search icon
MHT CET Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, take a look at toppers list for 2022

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB was declared yesterday - September 15, 2022. While 13 students topped the PCM with 100 percentile marks, 14 students topped the PCB group with 100 percentile marks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

File Photo

7 out of 13 MHT CET PCM toppers are from Mumbai while 4 out of 14 from PCB are from Mumbai.

Only 4 girls out of a total of 13 have scored 100 percentile in the PCM group while 5 girls have scored 100 percentile in the PCB group. 

MHT CET Result 2022 Direct Link (PCM)

MHT CET Result 2022 Direct Link (PCB)

Here is a complete list of MHT CET Result 2022 toppers 

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCM) 

Gohil Hardik Pratap (Mumbai) - 100 

Utkarsh Pant (Thane) - 100 

Jay Haresh Mehta (Mumbai) - 100 

Shah Tarang Rishikesh (Solapur) - 100 

Dekhmukh Sharayu Shivajirao (Akola) - 100 

Ekansh Ravi Shankar (Mumbai) - 100 

Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath (Pune) - 100 

Wadkar Srujan Nitin (Pune) - 100 

Sacchit Moreshwar Kale (Nagpur) - 100

Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy (Mumbai) - 100 

Kher Manan Sonali (Mumbai) - 100 

Manvi Bengani (Mumbai) - 100 

Velaskar Tanzeel Mansoorali (Mumbai) - 100 

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCB) 

Kulkarni Anushka Ashish (Mumbai) - 100 

Siddharth Shyam Nair (Mumbai) - 100 

Jadhav Varad Vaibhav (Sangli) - 100 

Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao (Satara) - 100 

Neeraj Kailash Kakrania (Amravati) - 100 

Aarya Vinay Sahani (Mumbai) - 100 

Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand (Nagpur) - 100 

Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant (Palghar) - 100 

Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal (Pune) - 100 

Moralwar Sainath Santosh (Latur) - 100 

Nishad Sanjay Shirke (Mumbai) - 100 

Saksham Karande (Nanded) - 100 

Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar (Pune) - 100 

For the unversed, 2,82,070 candidates registered for PCM while 3,23,874 registered for the PCB group. Out of these people, 2,31,264 candidates appeared for PCM while 2,36,115 appeared for the PCB group.

