MHT CET Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, take a look at toppers list for 2022

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB was declared yesterday - September 15, 2022. While 13 students topped the PCM with 100 percentile marks, 14 students topped the PCB group with 100 percentile marks.
7 out of 13 MHT CET PCM toppers are from Mumbai while 4 out of 14 from PCB are from Mumbai.
Only 4 girls out of a total of 13 have scored 100 percentile in the PCM group while 5 girls have scored 100 percentile in the PCB group.
Here is a complete list of MHT CET Result 2022 toppers
Gohil Hardik Pratap (Mumbai) - 100
Utkarsh Pant (Thane) - 100
Jay Haresh Mehta (Mumbai) - 100
Shah Tarang Rishikesh (Solapur) - 100
Dekhmukh Sharayu Shivajirao (Akola) - 100
Ekansh Ravi Shankar (Mumbai) - 100
Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath (Pune) - 100
Wadkar Srujan Nitin (Pune) - 100
Sacchit Moreshwar Kale (Nagpur) - 100
Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy (Mumbai) - 100
Kher Manan Sonali (Mumbai) - 100
Manvi Bengani (Mumbai) - 100
Velaskar Tanzeel Mansoorali (Mumbai) - 100
Kulkarni Anushka Ashish (Mumbai) - 100
Siddharth Shyam Nair (Mumbai) - 100
Jadhav Varad Vaibhav (Sangli) - 100
Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao (Satara) - 100
Neeraj Kailash Kakrania (Amravati) - 100
Aarya Vinay Sahani (Mumbai) - 100
Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand (Nagpur) - 100
Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant (Palghar) - 100
Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal (Pune) - 100
Moralwar Sainath Santosh (Latur) - 100
Nishad Sanjay Shirke (Mumbai) - 100
Saksham Karande (Nanded) - 100
Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar (Pune) - 100
For the unversed, 2,82,070 candidates registered for PCM while 3,23,874 registered for the PCB group. Out of these people, 2,31,264 candidates appeared for PCM while 2,36,115 appeared for the PCB group.