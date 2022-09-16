MHT CET Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, take a look at toppers list for 2022

File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for PCM and PCB was declared yesterday - September 15, 2022. While 13 students topped the PCM with 100 percentile marks, 14 students topped the PCB group with 100 percentile marks.

7 out of 13 MHT CET PCM toppers are from Mumbai while 4 out of 14 from PCB are from Mumbai.

Only 4 girls out of a total of 13 have scored 100 percentile in the PCM group while 5 girls have scored 100 percentile in the PCB group.

Here is a complete list of MHT CET Result 2022 toppers

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCM)

Gohil Hardik Pratap (Mumbai) - 100

Utkarsh Pant (Thane) - 100

Jay Haresh Mehta (Mumbai) - 100

Shah Tarang Rishikesh (Solapur) - 100

Dekhmukh Sharayu Shivajirao (Akola) - 100

Ekansh Ravi Shankar (Mumbai) - 100

Kulkarni Amogh Gurunath (Pune) - 100

Wadkar Srujan Nitin (Pune) - 100

Sacchit Moreshwar Kale (Nagpur) - 100

Kamakshi Venkataganesh Ramamurthy (Mumbai) - 100

Kher Manan Sonali (Mumbai) - 100

Manvi Bengani (Mumbai) - 100

Velaskar Tanzeel Mansoorali (Mumbai) - 100

MHT CET 2022 Toppers (PCB)

Kulkarni Anushka Ashish (Mumbai) - 100

Siddharth Shyam Nair (Mumbai) - 100

Jadhav Varad Vaibhav (Sangli) - 100

Shikhare Vaishnavi Anandrao (Satara) - 100

Neeraj Kailash Kakrania (Amravati) - 100

Aarya Vinay Sahani (Mumbai) - 100

Tembhurnikar Aditi Anand (Nagpur) - 100

Ekhande Vishal Chandrakant (Palghar) - 100

Shubham Dhananjay Gatkal (Pune) - 100

Moralwar Sainath Santosh (Latur) - 100

Nishad Sanjay Shirke (Mumbai) - 100

Saksham Karande (Nanded) - 100

Phadatare Vasudha Gangadhar (Pune) - 100

For the unversed, 2,82,070 candidates registered for PCM while 3,23,874 registered for the PCB group. Out of these people, 2,31,264 candidates appeared for PCM while 2,36,115 appeared for the PCB group.