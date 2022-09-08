MHT CET Provisional answer key 2022 released at mahacet.org: Check important details here

MHT CET Provisional answer key 2022 | Photo: PTI

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released an important notice on the answer key at the official website-- mahacet.org. The window to raise objections against the MHT CET provisional answer key has been closed on September 4.

The total number of questions used for the examination was 4400 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4400 questions, only 15 unique questions ID objections are found valid.

The result on the basis of the answer key revised will be available on or before September 15. The MHT CET 2022 scorecard containing percentile scores for the respective group (PCB and PCM) will be made available to the candidates in their login. The Cell will not receive any communication regarding the objections raised by the State CET cell, Mumbai.

