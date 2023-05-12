Search icon
MHT CET PCB Admit Card 2023 likely to release today at mahacet.org, exam from May 15, check steps to download

MHT CET PCB 2023 Exam will be held from May 15 to 20. Candidates would require to carry their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam centre to appear for the MHT CET PCB 2023 Exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 07:59 AM IST

MHT CET Admit Card 2023 for the PCB group is likely to release today - May 11, 2023, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The MHT CET PCB Hall Ticket 2023 will be available to download from the official website - www.mahacet.org. Candidates would require their application number and date of birth to download the MHT CET PCB Hall Ticket 2023.

MHT CET PCB 2023 Exam Date

MHT CET PCB 2023 Exam will be held from May 15 to 20. Candidates would require to carry their admit card and valid ID proof to the exam centre to appear for the MHT CET PCB 2023 Exam. 

MHT CET Admit Card 2023: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the MHT CET tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the MHT CET PCB admit card download link

Step 4: A new login page would now open 

Step 5: Enter the registration number and date of birth 

Step 6: Now access the admit card and download it

Step 7: Take a printout for future use. 

MHT CET 2023 exam for the PCB group will be held for 180 minutes and the paper will include MCQ-based questions. The question paper will have 200 questions for 200 marks. 1 mark will be given for every correct answer and there is no provision for negative marking.

