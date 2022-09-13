MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: See how to check here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MAH CET MPEd Exam 2022 at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can now check their MHT CET MPED Result 2022 using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.
The exam was conducted for candidates who had registered for the MAH CET Exam. Those candidates who successfully pass the entrance exam will be called for further admission process.
MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: How to download
