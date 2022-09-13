Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: See how to check here

MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 has been declared at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:26 PM IST

MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: See how to check here
MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MAH CET MPEd Exam 2022 at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can now check their MHT CET MPED Result 2022 using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The exam was conducted for candidates who had registered for the MAH CET Exam. Those candidates who successfully pass the entrance exam will be called for further admission process. 

MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Then click on the view scorecard link for MAH CET MPEd Exam
  • Once done, enter your application number and date of birth
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the scorecard and keep a copy of the same for your own reference. 

Read: IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2022 admit card released: Website, how to download

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
13-year-old girl dies after iron gate falls on her in Northeast Delhi
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.