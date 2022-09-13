MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 DECLARED at cetcell.mahacet.org: See how to check here

MHT CET MPEd Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MAH CET MPEd Exam 2022 at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can now check their MHT CET MPED Result 2022 using their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The exam was conducted for candidates who had registered for the MAH CET Exam. Those candidates who successfully pass the entrance exam will be called for further admission process.

MAH CET M.P.Ed Result 2022: How to download

Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org

Then click on the view scorecard link for MAH CET MPEd Exam

Once done, enter your application number and date of birth

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download the scorecard and keep a copy of the same for your own reference.

