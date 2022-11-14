Search icon
MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 merit list tomorrow: All important details here

MHT CET LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 merit list will be released tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 04:52 PM IST

MHT CET | Photo: PTI

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the MHT CET LLB 3-year CAP Round 2 Merit list tomorrow (November 15). Candidates will be able to check the LLB 3 year CAP Round 2 merit list from the official website-- llb3cap22.mahacet.org or on cetcell.mahacet.org. 

The merit list will carry the candidates' names alphabetically and once the merit list is out, those candidates whose names are allotted will have to complete their grievances related to the merit list. 

Selected candidates will be able to edit their applications and upload the relevant documents through the candidate login. In case the student wishes to edit and upload documents, they can do it from November 15 to November 17.

Read: JEE Main 2023: NTA to begin registrations SOON at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know documents required

The MHT CET Final Merit List for CAP Round 2 will be released on November 18, based on candidate choices. The seat allocation round 2 will be released on November 21.

