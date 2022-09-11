Search icon
MHT CET LAW Result 2022 TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org, know how to check

The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

MH CET LLB 3-year result and MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 are to be declared soon by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. According to the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be released on September 11 after 5 PM while the MH CET LLB 3-year result will be declared on September 12, 2022. Once released, the result will be available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. 

The MAH LLB CET 2022 exams were held from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. At some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022, due to technical issues. 

The MAH CET 2022 law result will be announced for both three years and five years LLB programs in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be released in a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP).

MAH LLB CET Result 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on the 'MAH LLB CET 2022' link.
  • Enter your application number and password
  • Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download MAH LLB CET Result 2022 and take a printout 
