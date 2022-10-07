MHT CET counselling provisional merit list expected today at cetcell.mahacet.org

File photo

MHT CET: The provisional merit list of registered candidates for MHT CET counselling 2022 is expected to be released today (October 7, 2022) by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.

Once released, candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the provisional merit list for Maharashtra state/all India candidates was scheduled to be published by CET Cell on October 7, 2022.

The final merit list for round 1 and seat matrix is scheduled to be released on October 12, 2022. The registration for the CET Cell counselling process was concluded on October 4, 2022.

For any grievance, candidates can submit objections from October 8 to 10, 2022 upto 5 pm. CAP round 1 is scheduled to begin on October 13 and will be concluded on October 15, 2022.