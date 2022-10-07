Search icon
MHT CET Counselling 2022 provisional merit list released at cetcell.mahacet.org, get direct link here

Candidates who applied for the MHT CET CAP Round 1 can check the merit list on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

File photo

MHT CET: The provisional merit list of registered candidates for MHT CET counselling 2022 has been released today (October 7, 2022) by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell.

Candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org or on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the provisional merit list for Maharashtra state/all India candidates was scheduled to be published by CET Cell on October 7, 2022.

The final merit list for round 1 and seat matrix is scheduled to be released on October 12, 2022. The registration for the CET Cell counselling process was concluded on October 4, 2022.

For any grievance, candidates can submit objections from October 8 to 10, 2022 up to 5 pm. CAP round 1 is scheduled to begin on October 13 and will be concluded on October 15, 2022.

Here's how to download MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2022

  • Visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage click on the "Check provisional merit list status" link
  • A new login page would open
  • Enter your details in your application ID number and date of birth
  • Access the check your merit status
  • In case of objection, submit your representation via the options mentioned on the portal
  • Save the page and take a printout as required

MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2022: Direct link

