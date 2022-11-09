Search icon
MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Result DECLARED: How and where to download, other details here

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Result has been released at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 3 Counselling| Photo: PTI

The provisional allotment result for MHT CET round 3 of the centralised admission process (CAP) has been released on the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2022.mahacet.org. Candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) CAP round 3 can now download their result from the above-mentioned websites. 

The check the MHT CET 2022 CAP round 3, candidates will need to use their application ID and date of birth to login. The window to submit and confirm the option form of CAP Round 3 will remain open between November 10 to 12. 

“All eligible candidates who participated in Round III and were allotted the seat first time shall self-verify the seat allotment...The candidate who has been allotted the seat first time in Round III shall pay the seat acceptance fee through his/her login by online mode,” as per an official statement.

MHT CET Provisional Allotment Result 2022: How to download 

  • Go to fe2022.mahacet.org
  • Click on the provisional display of vacant seats CAP Round 3 download link
  • Enter application number and date of birth, if required
  • Submit and download the vacant seats. 
