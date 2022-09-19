MHT CET CAP Portal launched for 2022 at cetcell.mahacet.org, counselling dates soon

MHT CET Counselling 2022 | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has launched the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) portal for the academic year 2022-23 at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. Maharashtra State CET Cell is also likely to release the MHT CET 2022 counselling dates soon.

A total of 13 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the MHT CET PCM result 2022, while 14 candidates have secured the perfect score in the MHT CET PCB group result.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling process is conducted to give students admission to various undergraduate, and postgraduate courses offered by participating institutes including government colleges, university colleges, government-aided private colleges and private un-aided colleges.

The MHT CET 2022 counselling process will include registrations, fee payment, choice filling, locking and seat allotment results. Candidates who aspire to take admission to BE, and BTech programmes can also apply from the portal.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell declared the result of the MHT CET 2022 Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) groups on September 15. The CET Cell has also released the score for the MHT CET PCM and PCB groups.

MHT CET Counselling 2022: Top engineering colleges in Maharashtra

ICT Mumbai - Institute of Chemical Technology

COEP Pune - College of Engineering

VJTI Mumbai - Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute

BVUCOE Pune - Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University College of Engineering

RCOEM Nagpur - Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management

Read: CUET UG 2022: West Bengal state universities not using CUET for admission to UG courses