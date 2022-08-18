Search icon
MHT CET Answer key 2022 to be released at cetcell.mahacet.org: See details here

MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM group soon at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 06:02 AM IST

MHT CET 2022 answer key | Photo: PTI

State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 for PCM group soon at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET provisional answer key 2022 will be released for appearing candidates to download and to check the correct answers.

Soon after the answer key is released, the CET Cell will allow candidates to send their feedback on the preliminary answer key. Candidates who have any objections against the answer key can raise objections through the official site by paying a fee for each question.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of MAHACET on cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Click on MHT CET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page
  • Enter the required details and click on submit
  • The answer key will appear on the screen and candidates can check the answers
  • Download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

