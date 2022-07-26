Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED for PCM group at cetcell.mahacet.org: See steps to download hall ticket

MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM group has been released at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED for PCM group at cetcell.mahacet.org: See steps to download hall ticket
MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM OUT | Photo: PTI

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 admit card 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today at cetcell.mahacet.org. 

Candidates can check the MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM by entering their application number and date of birth.The MHT CET PCM hall ticket 2022 carries details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on 'MHT CET PCM admit card' link
  • Enter your application number and date of birth
  • MHT CET 2022 PCM admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout of the MHT CET hall ticket for further reference.

Read: UP Madarsa Board Result 2022 expected today at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in: See how to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TS LAWCET answer key 2022 RELEASED at lawcet.tsche.ac.in: Check important details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.