MHT CET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED for PCM group at cetcell.mahacet.org: See steps to download hall ticket

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for PCM OUT

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 admit card 2022 for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group today at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can check the MHT CET 2022 admit card for PCM by entering their application number and date of birth.The MHT CET PCM hall ticket 2022 carries details of the candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

MHT CET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on 'MHT CET PCM admit card' link

Enter your application number and date of birth

MHT CET 2022 PCM admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the MHT CET hall ticket for further reference.

