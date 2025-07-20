MHT CET 2025: Provisional merit list released, check steps to download, direct link here

MHT CET 2025: The government of Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the provisional merit list for the MHT CET 2025 counselling. Candidates can check the list on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2025: The government of Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the provisional merit list for the MHT CET 2025 (Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test) counselling. Candidates can check the list on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The list is meant for candidates who have applied for admission to the first year of Engineering and Technology programmes, i.e., B. E./ B. Tech and integrated Master of Engineering and Technology programme in various insititutes like the government, government aided, university managed institutes, university managed departments and unaided private professional educational institutes for the academic year 2025-26.

How to check the provisional merit list

Follow these steps to check the MHT CET provisional merit list:

Go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Firstly, tap on the link MHT CET merit list 2025 for the required group and category

After checking it, download the merit list.

According to the schedule, candidates can register their grievances regarding the provisional merit up to July 21, till 5:00 PM.

The government will release the final merit list on CET Cell’s official website on July 24.

Helpline numbers- 9175108612 and 18002098851 are available to candidates for queries/enquiries, between 10 am to 6 pm.

Candidates are also requested to regularly check the MHT CET counselling website for updates.

The last date to fill out the application form and upload documents was July 8, 2025. The candidates have filled in their choices, which are considered in the list along with the availability of seats across participating institutes.