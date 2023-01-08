Search icon
MHT CET 2023 exam schedule OUT: All you need to know

MHT CET 2023 exam schedule has been released at the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 08:45 PM IST

MHT CET 2023 exam schedule OUT: All you need to know
MHT CET 2023 exam schedule out | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the schedule for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 exam. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now check the MHT CET 2023 schedule from the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

MHT CET 2023: Important dates 

The MAH- MBA/MMS-CET examination is scheduled to be held on March 18 and March 19, 2023. The CET examination for MAH LLB 5Yrs (Five-Year Integrated Course) will be held on April 1, 2023. The MAH LLB 3Yrs-CET exam will be conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2023.

MHT CET examination 2023 BE and BTech courses will be held on May 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 for PCM courses and from May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 for PCB courses.

MHT CET Exam pattern 2023

Candidates must read the following information about the MH CET 2023 exam pattern:

  • The exam will be administered either online
  • The duration of the exam will be 3 hours for PCB & PCM groups.
  • Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) will be included in the paper.
  • In the exam, each paper will be worth 100 marks.
  • Each paper will have a total of 50 questions.
  • Physics, Chemistry, and Biology will receive one point, while Mathematics will receive two marks.
  • There will be no negative marking in the paper.
