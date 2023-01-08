MHT CET 2023 exam schedule OUT: All you need to know

MHT CET 2023 exam schedule out | Photo: PTI

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the schedule for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 exam. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can now check the MHT CET 2023 schedule from the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org.in.

MHT CET 2023: Important dates

The MAH- MBA/MMS-CET examination is scheduled to be held on March 18 and March 19, 2023. The CET examination for MAH LLB 5Yrs (Five-Year Integrated Course) will be held on April 1, 2023. The MAH LLB 3Yrs-CET exam will be conducted on May 2 and May 3, 2023.

MHT CET examination 2023 BE and BTech courses will be held on May 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 for PCM courses and from May 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20 for PCB courses.

MHT CET Exam pattern 2023

Candidates must read the following information about the MH CET 2023 exam pattern: