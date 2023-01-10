MHT CET 2023 Exam Date: Maharashtra state cell releases MAH CET exam calendar, check schedule here

File Photo

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2023 exam date. The MHT CET Exam calendar has been announced with tentative exam dates for 2023. Candidates will now be able to download the MHT CET Time Table from the official website - www.mahacet.org. The MHT CET 2023 exam will be held starting from May 9, 2023.

The MHT CET 2023 PCM exam will be conducted from May 9 to 13, while the PCB paper will be held from May 15 to 20.

MHT CET Exam Date 2023

PCM: May 9 to 13, 2023

PCB: May 15 to 20, 2023

MAH CET 2023 Exam Date

MBA/MMS: March 18 and 19, 2023

MAH LLB 5 years: April 1, 2023

MAH LLB 3 years: May 2 and 3, 2023

B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four-Year Integrated Course): April 2, 2023

Apart from the Engineering courses, Maharashtra state cell also holds the CET exam for several other programs such as Law, Arts, BEd, and others.

MAH CET 2023 Exam dates

MHT CET 2023 Registration

Maharashtra State Cell has said that the candidates can expect the registration window for MHT CET 2023 to open soon.

MHT CET exam is conducted for admission to BE and BTech courses in several participating colleges of Maharashtra and the candidates are directed to answer questions from the Class 11th and 12th syllabus in the CET exam.