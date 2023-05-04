MHT CET 2023 admit card to be released soon on cetcell.mahacet.org, exam to begin on May 9

File photo

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra to release admit cards for MHT CET 2023 soon. Once released, hall tickets will be released on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2023.mahacet.org. As per schedule for CETs in Maharashtra, the entrance test for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses will be conducted from May 9 to 20.

For the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group, the test will be held from May 9 to 13 and for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, the exam is scheduled for May 15 to 20.

Maharashtra MHT CET admit card: How to download

Visit to cetcell.mahacet.org

Go to the MHT CET 2023 section.

Open the link for MHT CET 2023 admit card.

Enter the asked details and login.

Download your MHT CET admit card.

Take a printout for the exam day.

MHT CET is conducted for admitting students to Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture courses offered by participating institutions.