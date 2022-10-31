Search icon
MHT CET CAP 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result OUT at cetcell.mahacet.org: Here's what candidates should next

MHT CET 2022 CAP Round 2 seat allotment result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 07:24 PM IST

The Maharastra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 CAP round two seat allotment result has been declared at the official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have accepted the allotted seats in the MHT CET round 2 can now pay their counselling fees and submit the documents. The last date for MHT CET 2022 counselling fee payment and document submission is November 3. 

MHT CET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result: How to check 

  • Click on CET 2022 seat allotment result link at cetcell.mahacet.org
  • Enter log-in credentials- application number/ date of birth
  • MHT CET 2022 second allotment list will appear on the screen
  • Download CET 2022 second allotment list and take a printout for future reference.

MHT CET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result: What's next

Once submitted, the institute will verify the documents and will issue a system-generated receipt of the confirmation of admission to the candidates.  Candidates who qualified for the MHT CET 2022 exam and re-exam are being offered MHT CET counselling. MHT CET is conducted to give admission to candidates in several engineering and technology programs offered by Maharashtra state colleges and universities must first complete the MHT CET Counseling process.

MHT CET 2022: Exam details 

The MHT CET PCM exam was conducted on August 5 to 11 while for the PCB group, the exam was conducted from August 12 to 20 and the MHT CET 2022 re-exam was held on August 29. MHT CET result 2022 was released on September 15. 

MHT CET 2022 exam had three papers, Paper 1 on Mathematics, Paper 2 on Physics and Chemistry combined and Paper 3 on Biology. Candidates applying for Engineering courses (PCM Group) had to appear in Papers 1 and 2 while those applying for Pharmacy courses (PCB Group) had to appear in Papers 2 and 3.

